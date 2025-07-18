Optical illusion: You'll be titled brain teaser champion if you can spot hidden cat in this image

Optical illusions have long captivated audiences with their clever tricks and mind-bending visuals. These brain teasers play with our perception, often leading our eyes to see things that aren’t quite what they seem. From hidden shapes to misleading perspectives, illusions challenge the way we interpret images and often leave us questioning our own senses. An optical illusion shared on Reddit showed a fallen tree hiding a cat. Viewers were left puzzled as they tried to spot the well-camouflaged feline.(Reddit/becrabtr2)

A new illusion that’s currently doing the rounds on social media is no exception.

(Also read: Optical illusion: Can you spot dool hidden in the sea of cools in 7 seconds?)

The fallen tree and the feline mystery

This image was shared on Reddit by user @becrabtr2 and has sparked a wave of curiosity online. The photo shows a large tree that has collapsed across a grassy yard, its trunk and branches sprawled on the ground. The backdrop features a dense, green forest, adding to the natural serenity of the scene.

But there’s a catch — somewhere in the image, a cat is hiding in plain sight. Viewers are challenged to find the feline camouflaged cleverly among the bark, leaves, and shadows. While some eagle-eyed users claimed to have spotted the cat instantly, many admitted they had to squint, zoom in, and spend several minutes searching.

Check out the post here:

Posts from the findthesniper

community on Reddit

Why do optical illusions go viral?

Images like this one frequently capture the internet’s attention because they engage viewers’ natural curiosity and observational skills. They turn a simple task — like spotting an object — into an interactive experience that many find irresistible. The shared challenge creates a sense of competition, especially on platforms like Reddit, where users compare how quickly they can solve the illusion.

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only a person with laser focus can spot the hidden snake in this image)

Can you find the hidden cat?

So, have you spotted the elusive cat yet? The clever placement and the natural tones of the feline make it blend seamlessly with the environment. If you’re still searching, don’t worry — you’re not alone. That’s the fun of these illusions: they remind us how easily our brains can be tricked.