Optical illusion: You've got exceptional eye for detail if you can count all the matchsticks accurately

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 15, 2025 09:27 PM IST

The optical illusion puzzle with matchsticks left viewers perplexed, as they struggled to count the correct number due to the tricky visual effects.

Optical illusions have become a beloved pastime for many internet users. These mind-boggling images not only test your cognitive abilities but also provide a moment of entertainment, leaving people mesmerised and intrigued. If you're a fan of these brain teasers, we’ve got an exciting new challenge for you.

The optical illusion puzzle with matchsticks puzzled viewers.(Instagram/optical.mind)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky puzzle, you'll prove your IQ is exceptional)

The ice cube and matchsticks optical illusion

Shared recently on Instagram by the account @optical.mind, this optical illusion presents an ice cube surrounded by matchsticks. The image, bathed in a monochromatic green light, adds to the visual mystery. The question at hand: "How many matchsticks are there?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the answer may seem straightforward, but the presence of the ice cube complicates things. The tricky part is that some of the matchsticks are placed behind the ice cube, yet due to the ice’s refractive properties, they appear to be inside it. Furthermore, the reflective surfaces of the ice create additional confusion, making it harder to differentiate between real matchsticks and those that are merely visual artefacts.

Why are optical illusions so popular?

Optical illusions have surged in popularity on the internet, with users frequently sharing them to challenge their friends and followers. The intrigue lies in how these illusions exploit the brain’s ability to process visual information, often causing us to question our perception of reality.

(Also read: Only a true maths wizard can crack this tricky brain teaser that has baffled the internet)

They offer a quick, engaging distraction that can sharpen focus and provide a sense of satisfaction once solved. In an age where information is constantly being processed, these illusions serve as a fun mental exercise, requiring nothing more than a moment of attention.

So, if you’re looking for a fun challenge or just want to give your brain a quick workout, try your hand at this latest optical illusion and see if you can count the number of matchsticks without falling for the ice cube’s clever tricks!

