IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Gender reveal parties are massive hits nowadays, with parents-to-be using all kinds of themes to announce their new addition to the family. Now, a clip featuring a puppy guessing the gender of the baby, an hour before the actual party, has won many hearts. Shared on Instagram by the dad-to-be Nathan Ryles, the video may make you say 'aww' repeatedly.

The clip starts with Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand. Rollo promptly bites the blue balloon. A few moments later, in the original gender reveal, Nathan bursts the balloon to disclose that it is indeed a boy. “Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Shared on January 24, the clip has garnered over 10,200 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some congratulated the happy parents-to-be, others showered their love for the furry psychic.

“Our little man knew!” gushed an Instagram user. “Congratulations! Rollo just knew,” commented another.

What do you think of this adorable clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog video

Related Stories

The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
The inage shows Tucker sitting beside his human.(Instagram/@TuckerBudzyn)
trending

Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Shared on Instagram, the video also features Tucker and his human, Linda.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
The image shows Rollo the puppy prancing towards Tori, the mom-to-be, as she holds a blue and a pink balloon in each hand.(Instagram/@nathan_ryles)
trending

Our little man knew! Puppy’s correct gender prediction leaves netizens gushing

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 PM IST
“Looks like we have a psychic little puppy,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
Take a look at how various animals, from a tiger to an ostrich, reacted to their home being engulfed in snow.(Instagram/@zslwhipsnadezoo)
trending

English zoo turns into winter wonderland due to snowfall. Pics are ‘winterful’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
These images were shared on the official Instagram of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
The image shows the employee of the cafe.(Facebook/@Notchtop Bakery & Cafe)
trending

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
“Thank you ‘Covid Bandit’ for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives,” reads the caption of the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
Shubham could not meet the 'Coolie No. 1' actor as Varun was unable to come out from the venue.(ANI)
trending

Varun Dhawan's fan arrives at wedding venue with handmade gift

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The person introduced himself as Shubham and told that he has been an avid fan for the last eight years and loves all the movies by the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
The image shows retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin with rescue dogs Jake and Scout.(Twitter/@Astro_Flow)
trending

Retired NASA astronaut’s portrait with rescue doggos melts hearts

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:09 PM IST
"You can see by the way they are looking at him how grateful they are to him and how much they love him,” wrote a Reddit user
READ FULL STORY
Close
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Humanoid robot Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics introduces herself at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
trending

Sophia the humanoid robot set for mass production amid pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia - a humanoid robot - has gone viral. Now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
ASI Rajesh Kumar was felicitated by Former Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Dr Ashok Kumar Mahapatra.(ANI)
trending

Haryana cop felicitated for helping over 500 missing children return home

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:52 AM IST
"Even my family understands my work timings, responsibility and duty, which helps me going ahead to help the needy", said Rajesh Kumar in the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
The image shows a crocodile in the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha(ANI)
trending

Odisha reopens world's largest white crocodile park after annual census

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The world's largest white crocodile park in Kendrapara district, was reopened for tourists on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
The image shows Bernie Sanders photoshopped onto the iconic scene from Sholay.(Twitter)
trending

Bernie Sanders' meme gets edited onto iconic Bollywood scenes

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:51 AM IST
From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Queen, US Senator Bernie Sanders has been edited into all types of classic Bollywood movie scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
The image shows Anushrut, covered in a blue-and-white coloured cloth, sitting on a chair.(Twitter/@Anup20992699)
trending

Kid whose haircut video went viral returns with another hilarious clip. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Anushrut’s father shared this recording on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
The image shows a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch.(Reddit/@RiffRaffMama)
trending

Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
This almost 15-second-long recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Sanjana Rishi and her husband Dhruv.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Humans of Bombay posts tale of bride who swapped lehenga for pantsuit at wedding

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
“The wedding power suit is everything,” read one comment under the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
The image shows baby hippo Fiona with her frozen fruit cake. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares wholesome post for hippo named Fiona’s 4th birthday

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Cincinnati Zoo shared this Instagram post with the hashtag #TeamFiona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Union minister Smriti Irani shared this image on January 24.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:47 PM IST
“You hold them through the wonder years and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
The image shows the crochet Bernie Sanders doll. (Instagram/@Tobeytimecrochet)
trending

Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
These Bernie Sanders crochet doll is going viral and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP