Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Overjoyed Palestinians lift journalist on shoulders as he reports end of 15-month conflict. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 16, 2025 07:30 PM IST

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has sparked celebrations among Palestinians in Gaza.

Palestinians celebrated after the much-awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas was sealed. The ceasefire in Gaza will begin on Sunday and 33 Israeli hostages will be released in the first phase of truce, news agency AFP said.

In the video, the Palestinian reporter, Anas Al-Sharif, is seen taking off his helmet and bullet-proof vest.(X/@samah_fadil)
The agreement marks the end of a 15-month-long brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas. The news was met with joy in Gaza, where civilians filled the streets, dancing and cheering in celebration. In on video, an Al Jazeera reporter was swarmed by locals as he declared that the ceasefire agreement has been reached.

The Palestinian reporter, Anas Al-Sharif, began taking off his helmet and bullet-proof vest, that him and other journalists like him have worn for the last 15 months while risking their lives to report about the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

As he continues to talk to the camera, those around him help him take off vest and overjoyed civilians lift him up on their shoulders as he continues his report. Others cheer for him and record videos.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was widely circulated and brought joy to many users who were thrilled to see the smiling faces of people affected by the conflict. "Love how the reporter starts taking off his press gear as he announces a ceasefire agreement and the crowd erupts in cheers as they help him take his jacket off and one of the guys puts him on his shoulders to celebrate," read the caption.

Users praised the courage of the reporter and other like him who have been risking their lives to report from the ground. "Our young hero. The celebratory mood truly feels like Eid. You can feel the excitement and giddiness through the video," said one user.

(Also read: What are the 3 phases of Israel-Hamas Gaza ceasefire agreement? Explained)

"They wanted to celebrate together," said another user, while a third wrote, "Seeing them happy is such a good feeling. A giant among journalists."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
