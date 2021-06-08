Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. ‘Been there’, say netizens

Most of us have some kind of an object or a thing that we can’t have enough of. Whether on childhood or as an adult, some things occupy a special place in our hearts that makes us extremely concerned about the perfect place to keep it. Now, this Reddit video showing a fluffy kitty going through that same overwhelming stage may remind you of your special thing. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the clip gives a glimpse of Nova the kitty and a newly toy bought by his human. The video is definitely aww-worthy.

“Nova was very happy when I bought him home a dragon from the store,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with the feline carefully carrying a plush dragon toy in his mouth. As the video goes on, the kitty who seems to be very fond of his new toy, can’t quite decide a place to store his precious possession.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some six hours ago, the video has garnered almost 50,000 upvotes and several reactions. People flooded the comments section with love for the fluffy feline. Many resonated with the kitty’s confusion about the perfect place to put his new toy. Some simply thanked the kitty’s owner for gifting him such a nice dragon toy.

“That was very nice of you to get your lion a dragon,” wrote a Reddit user. “Nova simply cannot decide where to put his new dragon. We've all been there,” commented another. “’We’re going on an adventure now, Mr. Dragon’,” said a third while expressing Nova’s possible thoughts.

What do you think of this adorable video?