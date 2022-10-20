Padma Lakshmi 'needs' this gol gappa fountain. What do you think about it?

Indian street food has a wide variety to offer, but nothing comes close to a delicious plate of gol gappa. We love those spicy and tangy flavours and just can't get enough of them. In fact, gol gappas are one of those dishes that you will find at any occasion, event, or marriage. While we are used to a vendor preparing these delights for us, have you ever seen a gol gappa fountain?

Recently Television personality and author Padma Lakshmi shared a video where you can see this gol gappa fountain. In the video, one can directly place their puris under the mint green water fountain and fill them to relish the snack. This video was originally made by TikTok user @NikitaGupta2302 and was reshared on Padma Lakshmi's Twitter. After resharing the video, Lakshmi even wrote, "Not a want, but a need"

Take a look at the gol gappa fountain here:

Not a want, but a need 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QKvfJlabhH — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 19, 2022

Since this post was made it has been viewed more than one lakh times and also has several comments. Twitter users were divided over this fountain. One person in the comments wrote, "that is leveling up, done right! gol gappe!" Another person said, "Oh WOW, this is just too good." A third person added, "This is awesome. Looking it up on Amazon right now." A fourth person said, "But in this type of serving, how do u tell "bhaiya, thoda theeka karo na." What do you think about this gol gappa fountain?