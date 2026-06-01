Pak woman shares how she landed internship at Microsoft London with pay of up to ₹30 lakh: 'I had 3 interviews'

A Pakistani woman interning at Microsoft’s London office has shared how she secured a placement role at the tech giant, revealing details about the interview process, compensation, and the steps she took to stand out in a highly competitive field. Aliza Uppal is currently completing a placement year at Microsoft in London. (Instagram/@hamzaachishti)

The conversation was shared in an Instagram video posted by Hamza Chishtie, a US-based Pakistani content creator and Director of Cloud & AI at Microsoft. In the clip, Hamza speaks with Aliza Uppal, a Pakistani woman currently completing a placement year at Microsoft in London.

In the clip, Aliza explained that her internship is part of a structured 12-month placement programme. “Right now I'm doing a placement here at Microsoft, which is a 12-month programme. Before I was about to apply for my placement here, what I did was I did several different internships in the past, so I really stand out. I did around four or five internships in different places,” she said, adding that she studied business analytics during her degree, which helped her develop relevant skills for her current role.

When asked about her role, she said that she is focused on “AI scaling across the UK” and helping people gain the knowledge needed to adopt and use artificial intelligence effectively.

She also shed light on Microsoft’s internship hiring process. Aliza explained that the process varies depending on the role, but for her position, she had to go through three back-to-back interviews.

When asked about compensation, she said that placement students at Microsoft in the UK can earn between £18,000 and £24,000 (around ₹23-30 lakh) annually, depending on the team and role.