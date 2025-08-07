Pakistani businessman who threatened to rape flight attendant has 2 wives, lives in $2.6M mansion: report

The Pakistani businessman who hurled vile abuses at a flight attendant and threatened to rape her is a father of three and has two wives. Salman Iftikhar, 37, was travelling from London to Lahore on the first class section of a Virgin Atlantic flight when he had a meltdown after being told to stop helping himself to ice from the onboard bar. Iftikhar had reportedly been guzzling down champagne as he travelled from London to Lahore with his wife Erum Salman and their three children. Salman Iftikhar is married to Erum Salman (not pictured here) and model Abeer Rizvi. (Instagram/@abeeriftekhar)

The request to stop taking ice sent the Pakistani businessman into a drunken rage where he verbally abused and threatened a flight attendant, saying she would be dragged out of her hotel room, gang raped and set on fire. Iftikhar has been jailed for 15 months.

(Also read: Drunk first-class passenger jailed for threatening to rape flight attendant, blow up hotel)

Who is Salman Iftikhar, Pak businessman who threatened Virgin crew?

According to a Daily Mail report, Salman Iftikhar is a businessman who works in the recruitment space. He and his wife Erum Salman run a staffing company that provides training to businesses working in customer service and manufacturing. The company is based in London.

The businessman and his wife, and their children, reside in a lavish six-bedroom house in Iver, Buckinghamshire that is worth a staggering £2million ($2.6 million approximately).

Iftikhar owns a range of luxury cars, including a Range Rover, Bentley and Rolls Royce. He and his wives often travel abroad and share photographs of their extravagant lifestyle.

Pakistani businessman has two wives

While Iftikhar and Erum run a recruitment business in London, he also has a wife back in Pakistan.

The businessman is reportedly married to supermodel and actress Abeer Rizvi. The couple tied the knot five years ago, according to the Daily Mail report.

The businessman often features on Abeer Rizvi’s social media posts. On his birthday in September last year, she shared an Instagram note where she wrote: “My beloved husband , on this day I want to honour you and your unique ways.

“The most thoughtful man I know who makes the most mundane things adventurous and exhilarating. With you I have a soul connection beyond words, a bond that transcends time and circumstance.

“I am so grateful for your quiet strength with which you nurture our love and the space of peace and grace you hold. Disagreements may come and go but your love and understanding comes in abundance. I am truly grateful for being able to share this journey with you. Happy birthday my love.”