Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

London rickshaw driver charges £90 for 2-minute ride: ‘Cheaper to hire a Rolls Royce'

BySakshi Sah
Jun 30, 2025 09:00 PM IST

A viral TikTok video shows a London rickshaw driver charging £90 for a 2-minute ride, leaving viewers stunned.

A short cycle rickshaw ride in the West end of London has sparked outrage online after a video showed the driver charging £90 for a journey lasting just two minutes.

London rickshaw driver sparks outrage with £90 fare for short ride near Oxford Street.(Screengrab TikTok/@leccyboy)
London rickshaw driver sparks outrage with £90 fare for short ride near Oxford Street.(Screengrab TikTok/@leccyboy)

The viral TikTok video was filmed near Oxford Street, one of the city’s busiest shopping areas. In the clip, a tourist is seen questioning the high fare after a ride covering only 2 minutes. The steep charge quickly caught the attention of viewers, many of whom called it 'London scams'.

TikTok user @leccyboy shared the clip, which soon got viral.

In the video, tourists are seen questioning the fare after being told the ride cost £90. One of them can be heard asking '£90 for a 2-minute journey?"

Also Read: Man breaks down after London’s ‘hottest curry’, Indian restaurant owner steps in to help him

Here's how people reacted to the viral video: 

 

Social media users didn’t hold back. Some joked, “It’s cheaper to hire a Rolls Royce,” while others warned tourists to avoid unregulated rickshaws - a common mode of short-distance transport in many parts of India and other South Asian countries -  in the area. Several people also shared their own stories of being overcharged in similar situations.

One of the users, @its_not_doz, commented, “Happened to me and my mate recently. He drove us 10 mins. Me an my pal just ran off and got on a boat.”

A second user, @r4r1robot, commented, “Could go to Heathrow in an E class for £90”

Also Read: Indian-origin woman lists benefits of living in small central London flat with baby: ‘You’re always together'

Another user, @sabri_osman87, commented, “You need to get undercover police to take rides and catch them out on fare prices and see who is legally working.”

After the video went viral, several people demanded better regulation of rickshaws. Many stressed the need for fixed pricing and official licenses to protect visitors.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / London rickshaw driver charges £90 for 2-minute ride: ‘Cheaper to hire a Rolls Royce'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On