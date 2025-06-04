Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf shared 17th birthday video just hours before she was shot to death

Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot to death at her home in Islamabad on June 2. Just hours before the fatal shooting, she had shared a video that showed her celebrating her 17th birthday. Sana Yousaf was shot to death inside her home in Islamabad.(Instagram/@sanayousaf22)

Set to the music of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, the video showed 17-year-old Sana Yousaf cutting a cake, meeting friends and eating at a restaurant. She was seen dressed in a brown skirt and shirt, laughing and smiling.

According to a report in USA Today, Sana had celebrated her birthday on May 29. She posted the video of the celebration on TikTok and Instagram mere hours before her tragic death. The comments section of the post has now been flooded with shocked comments from grieving fans of the influencer, who had more than a million followers across platforms.

Who killed Sana Yousaf?

Islamabad Police said that Sana Yousaf was shot at her home in front of her mother on June 2. The murder sent shockwaves through the country.

Umar Hayat, a 22-year-old man, was arrested for shooting the Pakistani TikTok star. Hayat was traced to Faisalabad, located more than 300 km away from Islamabad.

What was the motive behind Sana Yousaf’s killing?

Her “gruesome and cold-blooded” murder was driven by rejection and obsession, police said.

In a press conference on May 3, Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that Umar Hayat, 22, had tried to contact Sana repeatedly after being rejected. He wanted to befriend the TikTok star and had even reached her birthday party on May 29. Umar “tried to meet her for seven to eight hours but failed.”

On the day of the murder, he again tried to meet Sana. This time, too, he waited for seven to eight hours to meet her in vain. After being rejected several times, Umar entered the house by force and shot Sana.