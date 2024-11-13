Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman deactivates social media accounts after explicit video leaked online

Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media accounts after her explicit videos were leaked online. The young TikToker reportedly became the victim of a data breach which resulted in her private videos being circulated on social media. Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman's explicit videos were leaked online.

According to local reports, Rehman was seen in a compromising position with a friend in the videos that were widely shared over WhatsApp and social media platforms like X and Instagram. The footage was met with a wave of criticism and backlash online, ultimately leading to Rehman deactivating her social media accounts.

This is the second time in a short span of time that a Pakistani influencer’s private videos have been leaked online. Before this, TikTok star Minahil Malik also had her private videos leaked online.

Imsha Rehman’s reaction

Rehman deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts in the face of mounting criticism. She spoke about the pressure of living in the public eye, saying that “the backlash has been overwhelming.”

On platforms like X, screenshots from her private videos have been shared and re-posted thousands of times, some becoming meme fodder for internet users.

The incident also led to concerns about online bullying and data privacy in the digital age. Some called for more sympathy in dealing with such incidents, while others criticised the people who had been sharing the videos online.

It is not immediately clear how the videos were leaked online. No one has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Before this, Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik had also opened up about the public condemnation she faced after her explicit videos were watched by millions of people. “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care,” Minahil wrote in her Instagram post.

