After intimate video leak, Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik's old clip goes viral

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has gone viral again, weeks after a private video featuring her and her boyfriend surfaced online. The clip reportedly showed intimate moments between the couple but many labelled it a publicity stunt. Malik reportedly quit Instagram after the controversy. Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik had earlier faced backlash after an intimate video of her sparked controversy online. (Instagram/minahilmalik727)

This time around a video of Malik dancing on a Megan Thee Stallion song and lip-syncing has gone viral. The old clip, posted in August, shows her dancing on the song "Mamushi” while wearing a black top a coat and paired with high-waisted blue pants.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram, Malik simply wrote “Because it’s trending." The clip has now amassed over 4 million views. According to Google Trends, people are searching for this video with keywords “Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" which is among the top searches from several Indian states.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

Who is Minahil Malik?

Minahil Malik is a popular Pakistani social media personality and TikTok star. She is known for her dance videos and has millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Her content includes lipsyncing dance performances on trending tracks as well as humorous videos. Among her popular videos is one where she is seen lip-syncing Honey Singh’s song ‘Payal' and one where she performed to the song Falak Tak from the movie Tashan.

Malik bid farewell to her Instagram account after an intimate video of her with her boyfriend leaked online. "It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care," she wrote in a post on Instagram. She has not posted anything ever since.

