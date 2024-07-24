Pakistani woman asked to 'spend quality time with boss', shares creepy messages from interviewers

A woman in Pakistan who was in search of a job faced sexual advances from people. X user Adina Hira shared about the incident on social media. She detailed how she was applying for jobs as a fresher and received "special" requests from the hiring manager. Hira also posted snapshots of her conversations with the job posters to showcase the reality. Snapshot of one of the screenshots of the hiring managers that the woman received. (X/@_dinatweets_)

"Being a girl in Pakistan is too difficult! I applied for a job on the Indeed website, which was for fresh graduates, and this is the message I received. It's unbelievable! Who knows how many innocent girls they must have taken advantage of? When a fresh graduate looks for a job," wrote Hira in the post.

In the snapshots, one of the hiring persons told her that she "needs to be ready to cooperate with the boss regarding any activities." When Hira asked him to elaborate on it, the person said, "have to spend some quality time with your boss." (Also Read: 16-year-old teen alleges sexual assault in Delhi Metro: ‘I was scared and shaking’)

In another of the screenshots, a person named Sadam Bhukari told Hira that she would need to "arrange meetings, manage travel arrangements, attend calls, and fulfil some special and personal tasks for the boss."

This post was shared on July 23. Since being posted numerous people commented on the post and asked Hira to take action.

An individual wrote, "Also call them out on LinkedIn, get the support of the community so we can warn others."

Another X user, Dr Farhan K Virk, commented, "File an appeal for harassment with federal ombudsperson. It's the safest & quickest way to get justice. They will have to pay for this." (Also Read: Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’)

X user Bilal Khan shared, "Good job taking the first step exposing the criminal employer. Now, take it further and post their address and the names of the individuals who are involved. Most girls don't take this step in Pakistan, India and third-world countries. So nice job once again. Every girl must not fear these animals regardless of how much money they offer or whoever they are. Never remain silent."

A fourth added, "This is absolutely disgusting. If he's demanding sexual favours so casually from employees, one can only wonder what he's done to others who are already working for him. He cannot be in power."