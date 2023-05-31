Paralysed athlete overcomes obstacles, walks again to receive diploma

Numerous individuals face a multitude of challenges throughout their lives. These obstacles can often prove to be arduous to overcome, yet with perseverance and time, many manage to discover a path forward. Noble Haskell stands as an example of someone who ardently pursued their journey to reclaim what was lost. In June 2021, Haskell, who was also an athlete, met with a car accident that resulted in a broken neck. Undeterred, Haskell resolved to regain his mobility and embarked on a journey of walking again. Now, a heartwarming video showcasing his triumphant walk across the stage to receive his high school diploma has captured the attention of many. Paralysed athlete walks again to receives diploma.(Instagram/@goodnewsmovement)

"Noble Haskell, a student who is quadriplegic, WALKS to receive his diploma! Noble, a cross-country athlete, broke his neck in a car accident in June of 2021. He was determined to run again. His Smoky Hill High School community voted him the outstanding student of the year! Congratulations, Noble, for your dedication to academics and recovery!" wrote the Instagram page Good News Movement as they shared a video of Noble.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Congratulations, Noble. I have no doubt that you will run again." A second added, "Very inspiring! Go show the world what you are made of Noble!" A third posted, "What a beautiful moment for him and his family." "God is good! Well done Noble!!" expressed a fourth.