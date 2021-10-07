Parents, neighbours arrange special surprise for jeep-loving birthday boy. Watch

To have good neighbours - the ones who stand by you in both your good and bad times - is indeed a blessing. However, to have neighbours who go out of their way to make your day a little more special are keepers in the real sense of the word. A video recently shared on Twitter captures one such instance of kindness of neighbours. The clip involves a little boy, his family and a fleet of jeeps.

“Phoenix's birthday dreams came true yesterday, thanks to the kindness of a neighbor, whom we hadn't even met yet! There is still good in this world," reads the caption of the post shared on Twitter. “Boy LOVES jeeps so his neighbor and parents arranged for a fleet of jeeps to drive by!,” further reads the caption that is shared with emoticons of balloon and a partying face. The post also gives credit to Mc.zibaie for the video.

The video opens to show the birthday boy watching a fleet of jeeps passing by with utmost fascination. In the background, the family is heard exclaiming with joy.

Take a look at this video which may just brighten up your day:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 13,100 views and many wonderful comments. “This is so WONDERFUL, made his day!,” wrote one user. “Awww ! This is awesome ! Happy birthday, Phoenix!,” commented another with many emoticons of balloon, cake, and gift boxes.

What do you think of this video? Did it make you smile?

