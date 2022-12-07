Parents surprise their little girl with her own mini car, her reaction is sweet

Parents always try and do their best for their kids. They bring them everything they wish to have and plan even more surprises for them. And a recent video doing rounds on the internet shows the same. In a video shared by Instagram user @jordonflom you can see a little girl sitting and admiring her father's new Ford Bronco. As she looks at different things inside the car, she has no idea that her father has gotten her a miniature version of the vehicle.

Further in the video, both parents can be heard saying that they have a surprise for their daughter. Upon hearing that, the little girl gets excited and comes to see her mini car. As the father reveals the gift, the girl screams in excitement and drives the car.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared just few weeks back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "What a Dad !!!!!!!The smile and laughter on her face are precious. God bless." A second person said, "Too cute, her excitement at the end." "That will be her favorite thing to do is drive. She likes whatever daddy goes, I go!" added a third. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.