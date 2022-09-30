Parrot sings to its heart's content as pet dad plays guitar in the background. Video stuns people

Pets often love taking part in the various activities of their pet parents. Just like this parrot named Tico who loves joining its pet dad to sing different songs. One such video showing the bird and its human’s performance is winning hearts.

The video is posted on the YouTube channel dedicated to the bird and its pet dad. Tico, with its pet dad and other bird siblings, stays in Florida. The state is currently facing a natural disaster, Hurricane Ian. So, the duo decided to perform the song Ridin' the Storm Out by an American rock band REO Speedwagon. “That we are! The eye getting closer we are hunkered down. We captured this @REO Speedwagon classic,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show Tico standing on a table with its human sitting on a chair in the background. As soon as he starts playing his guitar, Tico becomes attentive and starts listening. After some time, the parrot joins its pet dad to sing to its heart’s content.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 12,000 views and counting. The video has also gathered several comments from the netizens. They couldn’t stop praising Tico’s performance. Many urged Tico and its family to stay safe.

“When his joy cannot be expressed enuff with singing alone, Tico adds a little head bounce. What a sweety!” posted a YouTube user. “Tico’s sense of pitch is uncanny. No Auto-Tune for this bird!” expressed another. “Love the way Tico gets into the mood of each song. He gets the feeling of it and then ‘wings it’,” commented a third. “Awe man!! This one gave me goosebumps!! Perfect song selection and performance!!,” wrote a fourth.