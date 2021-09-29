Parrot’s reaction on riding motorcycle with human is wholesome to watch

Are you looking for a wholesome video? Are you looking for a video that may leave you smiling? Are you looking for a video that you may end up watching over and over again? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes and yes, then here is a clip of a parrot riding a motorcycle with its human that may just do the trick. What makes the video absolutely adorable to watch is the bird’s reaction during the ride.

The video that was captured in Colombia opens to show a parrot sitting on the handle of a bike. Throughout the video, the feathery creature sits in the same place. The clip also showcases the sound of its squawking.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a wide smile on your face:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip make you happy?

