Passenger claims Rail Madad app complaint led to train attendant's salary cut, Reddit reacts

Indian Railway's official Rail Madad app has proven to be helpful for many. One can easily file a complaint against the services which they feel are not properly being given. However, recently, a passenger claimed that after they filed a complaint for not getting a pillow, the train attendant had to face a salary cut. The passenger said that they felt guilt for filing a complaint on Rail Madad app.

A Reddit user posted about this incident on the platform. They wrote, "Today I tried the Rail Madad app for the first time while travelling in a train. I complained about not getting a pillow. It was later known that a fellow passenger had taken a double pillow, and it was not the fault of the attendant. Now, the attendant and railway official have informed me that they will be penalised in the form of a salary cut."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

They added, "I immediately apologised as I didn't know this could result in such severe measure for them. I would want people to first cross-check with the attendant for any issue you might be facing before using the rail madad app. Keep it as a last option." (Also Read: Man claims he and his co-passengers struggled for water on train. Indian Railways reacts)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 22. Since being posted, it has gained several likes and comments. Many people had varying views.

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "I was travelling in 3E for over 26 hours and for every issue, the attendant was asking for a complaint. He literally asked us to complain about the missing towel and pillow cover, even though there was no water from the originating station. I would suggest that you are being guilt-trapped."

Another person shared, "Lol. That's classic guilt-tripping. Whilst there'd be some form of rebuke, a pay/increment cut is generally reserved for greater punishments in dereliction of duties, say uncoupling or derailment. So, please don't feel guilty for getting the service you paid for.

But the harsh fact remains, IR people are severely understaffed and very overworked."

"Well, the app/portal is for your complaints. You simply ask the attendants first, and then, if the issue isn't resolved, you complain.

No such salary cuts happen, and it's not your duty to check every passenger if someone is keeping two pillows. No need for a guilt trip," commented a third.