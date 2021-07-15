Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Darren Levy, a YouTuber who also works as a part-time Uber driver, often shares videos showcasing different passengers he meets during his rides. One such share by him has now created a buzz. It shows how the driver got invited for a helicopter ride after having a nice conversation with a passenger while driving him to an airport.

“I take my Uber passenger, Ed, to the airport for work and after some great banter, he invites me for a flight on his helicopter!” he wrote while sharing the video. During their conversation, Ed asked Levy if he has ever been on a helicopter. Upon finding out that he hasn’t, he invited the YouTuber to take a ride with him.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago on YouTube, the video has gathered more than 3.6 lakh views. It has also accumulated various comments from people.

“Bro this guy is mad cool. We need more people like Ed lol” wrote a YouTube user. What a cool guy. What a legend for taking a stranger on his heli,” shared another. “This looks like the start of a bromance. You two definitely had a vibe going,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON