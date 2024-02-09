Passenger suddenly opens car door on busy road, auto-rickshaw rams into it. Watch

A disturbing scene was captured on camera in the middle of a busy road. The video shows a passenger suddenly opening the door of a car, causing an auto-rickshaw to ram into the vehicle. The image shows an auto-rickshaw that rammed into a car's door. (X/@3rdEyeDude)

The video is posted on an X handle. “Passenger on a cab opens the car door in the middle of the road, causing an auto to ram into it. Despite the collision, she calmly walks away as if nothing happened. This was caught on dashcam footage,” reads the caption posted along with it.

In the video, a car is seen standing in traffic when suddenly a passenger opens the door and tries to get out of the vehicle. At that very moment, an auto-rickshaw, coming from behind, collides with the door. The passenger, already standing on the road, tries to close the damaged door and then walks away.

Take a look at this video of the car:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 91,000 views. The clip has further accumulated several comments from people.

What did X users say about this video?

“Lol, that Door is gone! Needs a lot of repair. I would say it's the taxi driver’s fault. Car drivers should never encourage passengers to get off from the right side. One should always park the vehicle by the left side of the road and ask passengers to alight from the left door,” wrote an X user.

“This is the normal habit of passengers when it’s not their own vehicle. Appreciate the road sense of the cab driver parking the car to the left side rather than stopping in the middle of the road to sort things out,” added another. “Actually, I see this happens more in Bengaluru where people use the right side door to get off cabs/ cars and that too in the middle of the road. Usually, we are always advised to get off from the left side,” posted a third.