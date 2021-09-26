Paving the way to environmental revival

Observed on 26th September

You might be wondering what is an environmental health and how does it affect our existence? Environmental Health focuses on the aspects of our natural environment which have a direct effect on our health. As the cliche goes, "health is wealth". It does not apply to human beings alone. The earth as a planet also has to maintain a healthy environment for us to survive.

To sustain a healthy environment, we have to acknowledge the correlation between our health, environment and economy. It's simpler than you might think. A healthy environment will keep us fit, and in return, we will be able to contribute to our economy up to our full potential.

This delicate dynamic that runs our eco-social society was first identified by the International Federation of Environmental Health or IFEH in 1986.

IFEH works to create a unified banner under which its member nations can establish networks worldwide while studying and concocting a better understanding of improving environmental health. As of 2018, 40 countries of the global village have become full-time members of IFEH. Other than this, IFEH also acts as a platform where research takes place and information is disseminated and exchanged.

To promote awareness regarding the cause of making our environment healthy and therefore wealthy, IFEH declared 26th September as the World Environmental Health Day.

"Prioritizing Environmental Health for healthier communities in global recovery" is the theme for World Environmental Health Day this year. If the pandemic has taught us something, then it is the fact that our activities have jeopardised the health of our planet, plagued by the extremities of global warming, climate change and much more. The global pandemic has not only changed our lives but has also revealed the shortcomings of human endeavours, which are increasingly threatening. Not only have we been stuck inside our homes, but we have also suffered the loss of our dear ones with an unprecedented blow to the global economy. Therefore, a green and rejuvenating recovery is the need of the hour.

In the wake of the current scenarios, IFEH has identified the need to equip ourselves with Environmental Health Practitioners to keep a watch on the health of the environment and suggest preventive measures to combat fatal diseases or pandemics. A prior experience and preparedness will help secure the future of upcoming generations.

Let us celebrate this World Environmental Health Day by staying home and educating our family and friends about the importance of a healthy environment.

This was story was first published on This Day.app.

