Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe
Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer, who became the talk of the town after a video of hers went crazy viral, is back with a new clip. However, this time her video will not make you chuckle, instead it will take you on a melodious journey. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video which shows her singing Tera Mera Rishta in an amazing voice.
In the caption, she wrote that it is one of her favourite songs and also tagged the original singer Mustafa Zahid.
“The immense love I have received over the past few days has really made me feel like we’re all a bigggg digital family! #pawrigang, maybe?” she added. Dananeer concluded her post with two hashtags #pawrihoraihai and #pawrijarihai.
Take a look at her singing video which has now left people in awe:
Since being shared a little over 17 hours ago, her video quickly captured people’s attention. Till now it has accumulated over 8.7 lakh views. Alongside, her post has also gathered nearly 1.8 lakh likes. People couldn’t stop expressing their amazement at her beautiful voice.
“Ok bro, this is amazing! You have such a soothing voice! Absolutely adore it,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful voice,” praised another. “You are so talented,” expressed a third. “Literally, I have listened this so many times,” said a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
