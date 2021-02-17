IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
trending

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe

The video shows Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer singing Tera Mera Rishta by Mustafa Zahid.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer, who became the talk of the town after a video of hers went crazy viral, is back with a new clip. However, this time her video will not make you chuckle, instead it will take you on a melodious journey. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video which shows her singing Tera Mera Rishta in an amazing voice.

In the caption, she wrote that it is one of her favourite songs and also tagged the original singer Mustafa Zahid.

“The immense love I have received over the past few days has really made me feel like we’re all a bigggg digital family! #pawrigang, maybe?” she added. Dananeer concluded her post with two hashtags #pawrihoraihai and #pawrijarihai.

Take a look at her singing video which has now left people in awe:

Since being shared a little over 17 hours ago, her video quickly captured people’s attention. Till now it has accumulated over 8.7 lakh views. Alongside, her post has also gathered nearly 1.8 lakh likes. People couldn’t stop expressing their amazement at her beautiful voice.

“Ok bro, this is amazing! You have such a soothing voice! Absolutely adore it,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a beautiful voice,” praised another. “You are so talented,” expressed a third. “Literally, I have listened this so many times,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video viral video

Related Stories

The image shows Dananeer Mobeen vibing with her friends.(Twitter/@DananeerM)
The image shows Dananeer Mobeen vibing with her friends.(Twitter/@DananeerM)
trending

‘Pawri tou shuru hui hai’: Influencer shares fun video of vibing to viral track

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Dananeer Mobeen took the pawri up a step by dropping a reaction to the viral mashup video that may leave you tapping your foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
The image shows influencer Dananeer whose Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video went viral.(Instagram/@Dananeerr)
trending

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer’s melodious singing video leaves people in awe

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The video shows Pawri Ho Rahi Hai girl Dananeer singing Tera Mera Rishta by Mustafa Zahid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The picture has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Reddit/@BalrogBunghole)
The picture has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Reddit/@BalrogBunghole)
trending

There are 4 people in this image. Can you spot all at first glance?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
“Yea that took me way too long. I was convinced it was one of those 360 degree camera glitches!” wrote a Redditor while commenting about the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani addresses during the inauguration of the Jute Seeds Distribution Program and Jute Farmers Awareness Workshop on Jute ICARE Initiative, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Irani addresses during the inauguration of the Jute Seeds Distribution Program and Jute Farmers Awareness Workshop on Jute ICARE Initiative, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
trending

‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Smriti Irani's #Wednesdaywisdom post has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Shankar Mahadevan with his younger son Shivam Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
The image shows Shankar Mahadevan with his younger son Shivam Mahadevan.(Instagram/@shankar.mahadevan)
trending

Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:55 AM IST
The video opens to show the duo sitting side by side with a harmonium kept in front of Shankar Mahadevan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SV Ramana, who works at a bank, has been receiving training in rappeling for several years.
SV Ramana, who works at a bank, has been receiving training in rappeling for several years.
trending

Man, 53, rappels down blindfolded from 155 feet rock in Tamil Nadu. Bags record

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:47 AM IST
53-year-old SV Ramana entered Unico Book of World Records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Ferrer moves a chess pawn on a chessboard at the Rechapados Ferrer factory.(REUTERS)
David Ferrer moves a chess pawn on a chessboard at the Rechapados Ferrer factory.(REUTERS)
trending

The Queen’s Gambit sparks sales for Spanish chess board makers. Here’s why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:23 AM IST
The Queen’s Gambit, based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, debuted in October 2020 and fast became a hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby Marleigh singing with her uncle Chris .(Instagram/@theyeetbaby)
The image shows baby Marleigh singing with her uncle Chris .(Instagram/@theyeetbaby)
trending

Kid sings Let It Go with uncle, video of their sweet performance wins hearts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST
"Cannot. Handle. The. Cuteness," wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
The video starts with a shot of a tennis court where Olympia and Mouratoglou can be seen playing tennis.(Instagram/@serenawilliams)
trending

Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:46 AM IST
The adorable clip featuring Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. may make you cheer for the little one too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 'Sarbjit' actor shared a clip with the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife".(Instagram/@randeephooda)
The 'Sarbjit' actor shared a clip with the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife".(Instagram/@randeephooda)
trending

Randeep Hooda chips in to the 'pawri' with glimpses from Inspector Avinash sets

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:14 AM IST
In the short video, Hooda is seen shooting on the sets of his upcoming debut web series titled 'Inspector Avinash'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(Twitter/@Gauri_doonite)
The image shows Indian skipper Virat Kohli.(Twitter/@Gauri_doonite)
trending

Virat Kohli’s hilarious expression during Chennai Test sparks meme fest

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Virat Kohli's funny expression in the pic has given an opportunity to mischievous tweeple to share some funny situations that match hilariously with the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coconut the doggo is here to lift your spirits with a message of pawsitivity.(Instagram/@coconutricebear)
Coconut the doggo is here to lift your spirits with a message of pawsitivity.(Instagram/@coconutricebear)
trending

Fluffy doggo has a pawsitive message for his frens. Clip may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:07 PM IST
“Shine bright my frens! Shine extra bright!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, disinfects the passenger arrivals area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi(REUTERS)
Anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, disinfects the passenger arrivals area, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi(REUTERS)
trending

Robots deployed to boost Kenya's COVID-19 fight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The three glossy white robots, made in China and donated by Japan and the United Nations Development Programme, have been put to work at Nairobi's main international airport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s Celsius (around 70 Fahrenheit) on Friday to well below freezing on Tuesday, and heavy snowfall in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(AP)
Snow falls in front of the Greek parliament in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A cold weather front has hit Greece, sending temperatures plunging from the low 20s Celsius (around 70 Fahrenheit) on Friday to well below freezing on Tuesday, and heavy snowfall in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)(AP)
trending

Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Snow is common in Greece’s mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital Athens, particularly heavy snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
trending

Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Pictures of this gift were shared on Twitter by US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Priyanka Gandhi with her sister-in-law Michelle who passed away.(Instagram/@priyankagandhivadra)
The image shows Priyanka Gandhi with her sister-in-law Michelle who passed away.(Instagram/@priyankagandhivadra)
trending

Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi shared two pictures from her ‘Phoolon Ka Gehna' ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP