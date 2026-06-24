Peacocks roam freely on Pedder Road as monsoon hits Mumbai. Watch
Several videos showing peacocks roaming freely along the city’s busy Pedder Road have gone viral on social media.
The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai has brought more than just much-needed rain and cooler temperatures. Several videos showing peacocks roaming freely along the city’s busy Pedder Road have gone viral on social media, delighting residents and nature enthusiasts alike.
In one widely shared clip, a group of peacocks can be seen calmly walking along Pedder Road, seemingly unfazed by the bustling urban surroundings. Another video captured a peacock perched on a balcony railing, creating a striking contrast against Mumbai’s concrete skyline.
Watch the videos below:
Social media reactions
The unexpected sightings quickly drew the attention of passersby, many of whom stopped to watch and record the birds. The videos have since been widely shared across social media platforms, with users expressing amazement at the unusual spectacle.
One X user who shared a video wrote, “Finally Finally, #Rains have hit #Mumbai and what a beautiful sight this morning..Scene at Mumbai's Pedder Road and Grand Paradi at #Kemps corner.”
Another user wrote, "Peacocks were spotted roaming Mumbai’s busy Pedder Road after recent monsoon rains, delighting residents. Experts say the birds likely ventured from nearby Malabar Hill due to cooler weather. It is a rare, charming sight in the heart of the city.”
“Peacocks, in the middle of the city! Unseen … Unheard of!!! Beautiful, nevertheless!!!” one user commented.
Several users suggested that the birds may have wandered down from the nearby green zones around Malabar Hill and Doongerwadi, also known as the Tower of Silence, an area known for its peacock population.
“They come from the Tower of Silence and Godrej Baug, both maintained by the Parsi community, where these beauties live,” one person wrote.
Another user echoed a similar view, saying, “There is a Parsi Tower of Silence locally known as Doongerwadi where Parsis conduct death ceremonies. There are peacocks over there. Maybe they came down from the hills to the road.”
Many simply marvelled at the unusual sight. “Wow mahn true beauty,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “Mumbai never fails to surprise. This is beautiful.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More