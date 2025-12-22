‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Woman documents auto ride stuck beside garbage truck in traffic

A Bengaluru woman has struck a chord online after sharing a candid video that captures a moment many city commuters say feels all too familiar. Taking to Instagram, Pavitra Kulkarni posted a clip of herself riding in an auto rickshaw while stuck in heavy traffic alongside a garbage truck, offering a raw snapshot of everyday life on the city’s congested roads. A woman posted a relatable clip of a slow Bengaluru commute.(Instagram/pavitra.kulkarni )

The text overlaid on the clip summed up the experience with understated humour. “Peak Bengaluru moment? Getting stuck in traffic besides a garbage truck for hours and not feeling a thing,” it read.

She accompanied the video with a caption that added another layer of relatability. “After seeing ‘78 minutes to reach destination’ in Rapido, your senses start to give up,” she wrote, referring to the time estimate shown on the ride hailing app.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts with humour and empathy

The clip quickly drew reactions from users who saw their own daily struggles reflected in the scene. In the comments section, people shared a mix of humour, sympathy and collective frustration. One user remarked, “Traffic and those smells, this is truly next level,” while another added, “I can understand this situation completely, happens every other day.”

Others leaned into the lighter side of the moment. “This is a hilarious moment, only Bengaluru can do this to you,” one person wrote. Another commented, “At some point you just stop reacting, this video proves it.” A different user shared, “Been there, felt that, the calm after giving up is real,” while another summed it up by saying, “This city really tests your patience every single day.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)