People are finding it hard to digest this ice cream made of garlic cloves. Watch

Garlic is a food item that certainly adds an amazing flavour to various dishes. However, have you ever thought how would it taste if you use it make ice cream? If the idea of the fusion dish excites you, then here is a video that may give you a clue on how to make it. And if you think the dish is bizarre, then worry not as you may end up relating to the comments of those who are finding this dish hard to digest too.

The video of the dish was posted on the Instagram page the_fit_jodi. The clip is a reaction of a content creator to the video showing garlic ice cream. We won’t give away anything else that the clip shows, so take a look:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 12.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Jisko garlic pasnd hoga vahi bnaye ga. [Someone who loves garlic will make this],” wrote an Instagram user. “Aapko Aisi Aisi chijen Kahan Se Mil Jaati Hain [From where do you get such videos],” expressed another along with a laughing out loud emoji. A few others used the same emoticon to show their reactions.