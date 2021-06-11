Home / Trending / People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video
The image is taken from the video which shows an elephant's walk.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
The image is taken from the video which shows an elephant's walk.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
trending

People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

“Our ancestors didn't coin the term 'Gajagamini' for nothing,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video of the elephant.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:39 AM IST

The Internet is flooded with all kinds of elephant videos. From jumbos taking bath to playfully kicking each other to even being derpy, the options to watch different antics of the gentle giants are boundless. Now, there is a new inclusion to that list and this video captures the elegant – and very stylish – walk of an elephant. We are not saying this is the classiest walk you’ll ever see but the possibilities are high.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter. “He seems to be a model among the elephants. Such a beautiful walk,” he tweeted. The video shows an elephant walking along a path in a jungle.

Take a look at the amazing video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has amazed many. The video has accumulated nearly 33,000 views. It has also gathered more than 2,600 likes and tons of comments.

This individual while replying wrote “Another model,” and shared a video of a gentle giant walking gracefully:

“Our ancestors didn't coin the term 'Gajagamini' for nothing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cat walk is wrong it should be called elephant walk,” shared another. “Yes and background music is so soothing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter

Related Stories

The image shows an elephant named Lemeki.(@SheldrickTrust)
The image shows an elephant named Lemeki.(@SheldrickTrust)
trending

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST
“Rescued orphan Lemeki is taking the lazy (read: sensible) approach to drinking," reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.