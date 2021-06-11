People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

The Internet is flooded with all kinds of elephant videos. From jumbos taking bath to playfully kicking each other to even being derpy, the options to watch different antics of the gentle giants are boundless. Now, there is a new inclusion to that list and this video captures the elegant – and very stylish – walk of an elephant. We are not saying this is the classiest walk you’ll ever see but the possibilities are high.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter. “He seems to be a model among the elephants. Such a beautiful walk,” he tweeted. The video shows an elephant walking along a path in a jungle.

Take a look at the amazing video:

He seems to be a model among the elephants. Such a beautiful walk. pic.twitter.com/NfQD0PbJXG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 10, 2021

Since being posted a day ago, the video has amazed many. The video has accumulated nearly 33,000 views. It has also gathered more than 2,600 likes and tons of comments.

This individual while replying wrote “Another model,” and shared a video of a gentle giant walking gracefully:

“Our ancestors didn't coin the term 'Gajagamini' for nothing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Cat walk is wrong it should be called elephant walk,” shared another. “Yes and background music is so soothing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

