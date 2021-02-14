People relate to this video of a man singing with his earbuds on. Do you too?
The Internet is filled with videos which are of varied tastes. While some may make your happy, others may leave you teary-eyed. There are also those videos which don’t show anything incredible or extraordinary but capture your attention because they are absolutely relatable. This video of a man singing with his earbuds on is a perfect example of that category.
The undated video is now being shared by many on Twitter. It’s not known who captured the clip but it is now making people laugh out loud. There is a possibility it’ll leave you chucking hard too.
“Chilling with his earbuds when.... Sound up,” a Twitter user shared the video with this caption. We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip to see what it shows.
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video quickly grabbed people’s attention. Till now it has also accumulated more than 36,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. From sharing how the clip made them laugh to saying that they found it relatable, people shared all sorts of comments.
“Hate that song but love this video,” wrote a Twitter user. "Oops! Happened to me once," shared another. “This is me,” expressed a third. “Sing like no one's watching!” commented a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
- "All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!" reads the caption by the department.
