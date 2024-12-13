People ‘with no friends’ are hiring attractive 'climbing buddies' in China

Wendy Chen, a 25-year-old, decided to challenge herself by trekking up Mount Tai, a renowned mountain in eastern China. With no friends available to join her for the five-hour climb, Chen reportedly found an alternative solution—a “climbing buddy.” In China, "climbing buddies" are in demand, with higher fees for attractive ones (Representative image). (Pexel)

According to CNN, this unique service involves hiring experienced hikers, often young men, to accompany and assist climbers. Known in Chinese as “pei pa” (meaning “accompany to climb”), the trend has gained traction on social media, with related hashtags amassing over 100 million views.

Who Are Climbing Buddies?

Typically, climbing buddies are young, athletic individuals such as university students or military veterans. They advertise their services on platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin, highlighting their physical fitness, hiking experience, and other appealing traits. Rates range from 200 to 600 yuan ($30 to $85) per trip.

Apart from motivating their clients, these guides often carry their bags, offer encouragement, tell jokes, play music, and sometimes even hold their hands.

Chen’s climb, as per the outlet, began at 8:00 pm, aiming to reach the summit in time for the famous sunrise. Her guide assessed her fitness level, carried her backpack, and selected a manageable route. At the summit, where freezing winds blew, he rented a coat for her and directed her to a sheltered area.

When the sun rose, her climbing buddy was reportedly ready with props, including a national flag, to capture the perfect photo. Though she felt his photography skills could improve, Chen rated the experience as “satisfactory” and paid 350 yuan ($49) for the service.

Chen noted that climbing buddies with attractive looks often command higher rates. “Attractiveness is also part of their strength,” she told CNN.

Although most clients are young, single women, the demographic is gradually expanding. A viral video this summer showed a university student carrying a three-year-old up a steep incline while the child’s mother trailed behind.

For many young people, the role of a climbing buddy is a practical response to China’s tough job market. Chris Zhang, a 20-year-old university student, started offering his services this summer.

While his classmates earned modest incomes through internships, Zhang raked in over 20,000 yuan ($2,800) in three months, thanks to the surge in demand during national holidays. “I earn more and enjoy the freedom of being outdoors instead of sitting in front of a computer,” he explained to CNN.

Chen Wudi, 27, took it a step further by making it his full-time job after leaving a stressful sales position. Based near Mount Tai, Chen now climbs nearly 40 times a month, earning 20,000 yuan ($2,800), more than double the national average salary.

Despite the attractive earnings, Chen acknowledged the physical strain, saying, “It hurts my knees very much, so I may only be able to keep doing this for a few months or half a year.”

The rise of climbing buddies has sparked concerns about safety and regulation. Critics warn that unverified guides could endanger inexperienced climbers or expose them to scams. The absence of oversight has also raised fears about potential crimes, particularly involving young women or families with children.

Nonetheless, the job remains appealing to young Chinese grappling with unemployment or seeking interim income. Chen Wudi acknowledged the temporary nature of the role but told the outlet, “I like hiking and going to different places. And it makes enough money to support my life.”