'Lunch break includes a professional blow dry': Microsoft employee shows off office perk

Most people use their lunch break to grab a meal or catch up with colleagues. One Microsoft employee, however, spent hers getting a professional hair blow dry at the office. A video of the experience has caught people's attention online, with many saying they would happily trade their lunch break for the same perk.

Microsoft employee shows off office perk

The video shows the employee getting a professional blow dry inside the office. (Instagram/@indianbahuinireland)

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In the video, Shaifali Garg is seen getting her hair professionally blow dried inside the Microsoft office before revealing the finished look. She appears to head back after the quick styling session, giving viewers a glimpse of an unusual workplace benefit.

Explaining why she enjoys working at the company, Garg wrote, "POV: Your lunch break includes a professional blow dry. One of the little perks I genuinely love about working at Microsoft! It's not just about the technology or the exciting work. It's also about creating an environment where employees feel valued and can take a moment to recharge."

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to say that the company offers wellness initiatives, learning opportunities, great workspaces and supportive colleagues. According to her, even small gestures such as an in office blow dry can make employees feel refreshed and appreciated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to say that the company offers wellness initiatives, learning opportunities, great workspaces and supportive colleagues. According to her, even small gestures such as an in office blow dry can make employees feel refreshed and appreciated. {{/usCountry}}

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"It's moments like these that remind me that a great workplace is about more than just work," she added.

According to her Instagram bio, Garg is based in Ireland, where the Microsoft office shown in the video is located.

Check out the full video below:

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How social media reacted

The video quickly filled up with comments from people who were both amused and impressed by the workplace perk.

"That is so amazing. You need to refer me right now," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Wow! That's amazing! I work at ICON just beside your office. I would sneak in during lunch hours."

Some Microsoft employees were surprised that they had never come across the service themselves. "Which Microsoft office is this? Why have I never found this in mine?" one user asked.

Another claimed, "Infosys also has this."

Many simply joked about applying for a job after watching the clip. "Wow! Dropping my resume," read one comment, while another wrote, "Microsoft, please take me."

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One user joked, "BRB, scheduling a few work days from the Ireland office!"

"You won't believe it, but this is such a big motivation for me!" another person commented.

Others summed up their thoughts with comments such as, "Somebody get me a job here," and "Wow. Such a nice employer."