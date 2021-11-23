Pet cat gets brave, fights wild fox and snatches away food from it. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase confrontation between animals of different species. Despite being a bit scary, those clips are interesting to watch too. This video involving a pet cat and a wild fox is an inclusion to that category. There is a possibility that you will watch this short video over and over again.

The video was captured a few years ago in Oklahoma's Fairland located in USA. It shows how a pet cat snatches away food from a wild fox.

The clip opens to show the fox eating in peace and minding its own business. If you look closely, on the other corner of the screen, opposite to the fox, a cat is seen watching the animal while hiding behind a tree. This goes on for a few seconds until the feline decides to come out of its hiding and fight with the fox. The clip ends with the pet cat chasing away the wild fox.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON