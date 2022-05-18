Pet cat wants to be picked up, calls for mom in the cutest way. Watch

Pet parents definitely look at their adorable fur babies just like they are their own. And guess what is one of the most common things that babies ask for? Well, to be picked up and cradled with love. This is exactly what this cute cat ‘asks’ for in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and gone viral for all the right reasons.

The adorable video of this pet cat has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “No one would believe it if it wasn't on camera! Ringo said, "Meowmy meowmy (Umma)" in Korean and asked me to pick him up! What do you think?” The caption was complete with a few emojis of cats with hearts in place of their eyes.

The Instagram page on which this video has been shared is dedicated to this cute catto named Ringo. The page has over 1.9 lakh dedicated followers who look forward to several photos and videos of the adorable feline and the antics that it regularly stays up to. And there is a good chance that this particular video will also make you smile from ear to ear.

Watch the cat video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on May 5 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at how cutely the cat asks to be picked up. It has also gotten more than eight lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is such an amazingly adorable video.” “So lovely! His meow voice is so cute! More videos like this, please,” reads another comment. A third commenter posted, “My cat does this too. Omg it’s a blessing when cats do this I love it.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?