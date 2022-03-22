Pet dog monitors how much birds eat in this hilariously cute video. Watch

Many pets, be they cats or dogs, have a habit of looking out the window in the cutest way possible. Some of them do this because they just want to be familiar with the outside world or want to go out. But in this video that has recently been posted on Reddit, one gets to see a dog who looks out the window for a very different yet hilarious purpose.

The video begins to show a pet dog looking outside of the window and sitting in a very attentive and poised manner. Viewers also get to see that outside the window, is a bird feeder that has been installed by the dog's human in order to help stray birds get some food. The dog, however, has taken it upon herself to control how much the birds eat in a way that will make you roll on the floor with laughter.

The cute video has been shared on the subReddit named r/AnimalsBeingJerks and has become quite popular on the site. The video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Daisy controls how much our birds eat in a very jerkish way.” There is a chance that this funny video might make you laugh out loud and go ‘aww’ - both at the same time.

Take a look at the funny dog video right here:

This video was posted on Reddit around a day ago and it has so far garnered above 8,800 upvotes. And the numbers only keep going up. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop laughing at the dog video.

A Redditor took to the comments section in order to write, “My dog does a version of this with our window feeder, but instead of telling the birds their meal is over, he lets squirrels know they aren't welcome at the establishment.” “Daisy is their portion control monitor,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Her front paws looks like she’s wearing tennis shoes.” To this, the original poster replied, “Haha both of our dogs have that type of black body with white paws.”

What are your thoughts on this dog video that is equal parts hilarious and cute?