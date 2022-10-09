Pet mom uses her hair tie to fasten dog’s ears so it can eat in peace. Watch

For every pet parent, it becomes the mission of their life to help their cute little munchkins live absolutely hassle-free. And for this, these people are ready to do right about anything, and most of it is quite hilarious. Just like in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since, owing to very similar reasons. The video opens to show a pet mom and her adorable little floof in frame. This dog happens to be a Springer Spaniel.

The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this dog named Norris, who has over 28,500 followers on its page. According to its Instagram bio, the dog is based in Minneapolis in the United States of America. This video that has gone all kinds of viral, shows how the dog’s mom uses her own hair tie to fasten her dog’s ears so that they don’t interrupt it while eating.

Take a look at the video below:

Posted on September 7, this dog video has received over 16 lakh likes on it as of now. The video has also received various appreciative comments.

“Brilliant idea! Never even occurred to me to try that with my Springer!” wrote an Instagram user. A second, heartfelt comment read, “What a GOOD pup Norris is. Just waits for his food and let's Mom tie up his ears so they stay clean an out of the way. Love, Love Norris!” “We do the same for our dogs ears,” related a third.