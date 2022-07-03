Pet parents celebrate their dog's birthday in ‘pawsome’ way. Watch

The Internet is full of videos that showcase pet parents celebrating their pooch's birthday, and watching them is certainly a mood booster. Just like this video posted on Instagram that showcases pet parents celebrating their dog's birthday in style. The video is winning hearts online and may win yours too.

The video was shared by a page dedicated to two Golden Retrievers named Scout and Archie. "Archie's Birthday Adventure. Archie is now part of our family and we wanted to make his first birthday feel as special as possible!" reads a part of the detailed caption shared along with the video on Instagram with several hashtags, including #archiesbirthdayadventure, #doggybirthday, and #goldenretriever.

The caption further mentioned how the pooch's human headed him to the coast and stopped at all of his favourite places. "We stopped by his favorite gas station to fill up on treats, took a road trip to the Oregon Coast, stopped by to see his friends at the cannery pier hotel, walked through the town of Astoria, stopped for more treats and a magic show! A long, windy walk on the beach, briefly stopped by Scout's plaque to officially introduce them and thank Scout for sending Archie our way and ended the day with a Starbucks Puppaccino!" the caption further mentioned.

Watch the dog video below:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has received more than 13,700 likes and over 1,800 likes. The share has prompted netizens to flock to the comments section and express their thoughts.

"What a great way to celebrate Archie!" read a comment. "Looks like a wonderful time for Archie and his family. He is so special. I just love watching him enjoy his life with you all," expressed another with heart emoticons. "Awww this is so special!! Brought a tear to my eye! Happy birthday Archie!" shared a third. "So happy to you got lots of treats on your special day," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "He has such pure joy. Happy birthday Archie!" commented another Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Jake. "Happy birthday, Archie!" wished a third Instagram page dedicated to a dog named Merlin.