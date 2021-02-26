Pet rat Donut finishes agility course like a pro. Watch amazing video
If you’re a fan of animated movies, you’ve probably watched and enjoyed Ratatouille, the 2007 comedy film about a rat, named Remy, who impresses everyone with his culinary skills. If Remy’s cuteness won over you too, chances are you’ll enjoy this little clip of a pet rat named Donut.
A video posted on Reddit’s ‘aww’ subreddit, which houses some of the most delightful content, shows Donut taking on an obstacle course created by its human and well, rocking it. Of course, Donut seems all too excited to carry out the mission thanks to the treats it receives after every successful attempt.
“My pet rat Donut doing an agility course!” says the caption shared along with the clip. The share has won over many and will likely make you smile as well.
The video, since being posted some 21 hours ago, has collected over 7,500 upvotes and several reactions. Many people have praised Donut for its performance.
“More like destroying an agility course,” wrote an individual. “Nice job. Smart little guy,” added another.
“This is why I want a rat. Adorable small pet, smart as HELL. I loooved my hedgehog, but I really want to be able to train something,” posted a third. “Aw. I loved my rats. They were so cute and cuddly. Just wish they lived longer,” shared a fourth.
What do you think about Donut? Did this cutie impress you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aashka Goradia calls Smriti Irani an ‘incredible woman,’ posts pics. She replies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet rat Donut finishes agility course like a pro. Watch amazing video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor replies to Zomato's Kabir Singh inspired birthday wish for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant charges towards car moments after tourist says 'Kuch nahi hoga'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man in Bihar sets aside rooms in his home for protecting birds. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Belgian cinema chain gets creative with popcorn-on-demand service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queensland skies light up as debris from Chinese rocket burns up in atmosphere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ad with a message about infertility featuring Mona Singh goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Housewife bags ₹1 crore in lottery from mere ₹100 ticket in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox