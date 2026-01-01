‘Petrol ke paise ho gaye’: Delivery rider’s emotional reply after getting 501 tip on New Year’s Eve

While most people celebrated New Year’s Eve with family and friends, some quietly worked to make the night special for others. The customer had ordered a simple meal at 8:34 pm on New Year's Eve.(@FI_InvestIndia/X)

One such person was Bittu, a food delivery rider for EatClub, who spent the night rushing across the city to ensure everyone received their meals.

A customer (@FI_InvestIndia) shared a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) praising Bittu’s dedication.

Customer praises delivery hero:

According to the post, the customer had ordered a simple meal at 8:34 pm, knowing it was New Year’s night and deliveries would be heavy. When the food arrived by 10 pm, he noticed that Bittu was tense, juggling around 30 more orders, yet still smiling.

“Even on the last day of the year, while most people are off, here we have a young man delivering with a smile,” the post said.

The customer offered Bittu a moment to breathe and some water. He then looked up his number on the app and sent him ₹501 via UPI as a token of appreciation, wishing him a happy New Year on WhatsApp.

Bittu’s reply touched him deeply, as he said the money would help fill fuel so he could continue delivering.

“Very very, thank you so much, sir, mujhe petrol ke liye paisa ho gaya,” Bittu replied.

“These riders are our heroes. They deserve everything because they make our lives easier. No job is small. Riders are an integral part of our daily lives,” the post adds.

The post quickly gained attention, with many people praising Bittu’s dedication and hard work.

One of the users commented, “Just how much a simple act of kindness (like giving them water and offering them an extra tip ) can mean a lot for them.”

A second user commented, “Crazy how they have to pay for petrol from their own money. Always thought it was on the company.”

“This is beautiful. Respect to Bittu and countless others like him. Kindness always finds its way back,” another user commented.