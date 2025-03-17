PhD in Physics from Cambridge struggles to find job, faces over 70 rejections

A PhD in Physics from the prestigious University of Cambridge is often seen as a golden ticket to a successful career. However, for one highly qualified graduate, the reality has been far from smooth. Despite an impressive academic background, Marika Niihori struggled for months to land a good job. She documented the highs and lows of her job hunt on Instagram, where her journey has served as inspiration and solace to millions. Marika Niihori graduated from Cambridge with a PhD in Physics.(Instagram/@cambridgram)

Marika’s journey

In October last year, Marika shared a joyful Instagram update revealing that she had earned a doctorate from Cambridge University in Physics after four years of hard work. A lucrative career in STEM seemed inevitable for Marika, or so everyone thought.

In reality, the PhD graduate struggled for months to land a good role, facing more than 70 rejections along the way.

“I didn’t expect the job search to be this tough,” she admitted in one Instagram post last month. “I didn’t expect to take a ‘career break.’ I thought completing a PhD would bring clarity to my future. But having the flexibility and privilege to take some time off has been a blessing in disguise,” she added.

London-based Dr Marika Niihori also battled feelings of loneliness as she went about her job hunt. Comparisons with friends, although unfruitful, came naturally.

“I often compare myself to friends who didn’t pursue a PhD and wonder what their lives are like. I see everyone else moving ahead in their careers and lives,” she wrote.

In another Instagram post, Marika confessed that she thought it would be easy to find a job after a PhD from Cambridge. Instead, her job search left her feeling stressed and depressed.

Even so, she acknowledged that she was privileged enough to be able to afford to take a break. Last week, the Cambridge graduate finally managed to land a job in a biotech startup.

However, her journey has sparked a wider conversation on the bleak job market, even for graduates of the world’s top universities.

“If a PHD from Cambridge can’t find a job, there is no hope for the rest of us,” read one rueful comment on her Instagram.

“The fact that you can’t find a job after graduating with a PhD from Cambridge means the entire higher educations system is completely ruined. We need to be encouraging people to invest in alternative routes to employment such as vocational qualifications and training programmes,” another person opined.

