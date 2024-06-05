Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey raises concerns over NEET scores, says 'need more seats in government medical colleges'

The National Testing Agency released the results for the NEET 2024 exams on June 4. In the exam, 67 students have received All India Rank 1. This has caused a wave of concern among many aspirants as the number of seats in the top colleges is limited. Not only that, but numerous students have also received 719 or 718 marks out of 720. The scores didn't add up because the marks are given on a +4 and -1 basis. Clarifying the same, the NTA, as per reports, said that they added grace marks to the scores. Alakh Pandey talking about the NEET 2024 exam.

Now, Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, has expressed his concerns on this matter. In an Instagram video, he can be seen giving an interview. He says, "Despite bringing full a score, many students will not be able to get into AIIMS Delhi. The exam pattern is weird, there are 69 students on 720 score and there is not much seats in AIIMS Delhi." (Also Read: NEET UG Result 2024: Meet 17-year-old Chandigarh boy Taijas Singh who scored perfect 720/720, secured rank 1)

He further adds, "For the first time students have scored 718 marks. This is not possible as the exam is based on +4 and -1 basis."

At the end of the clip, he urges the idea that there should be more seats in government medical colleges.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 5. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments.

On June 4, Alakh Pandey posted a video on Instagram where he claimed that one of the NEET toppers studied from his institute. In the video, he can also be seen screaming and walking around in excitement. At one point, he even says, "Ab bolo online se result nahi aata (Now say that you can't get results from studying online.)" The video went viral after being posted.