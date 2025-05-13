PIB debunks claim that Pakistani hackers crippled 70% of India’s power grid

Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, several instances of fake news emerged to misguide the people. One of the countless "news" reports surfaced that Pakistani hackers made a cyber attack, as a result of which 70% of India's electricity grid became inoperative. Now, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of PIB Fact Check has clarified that it's fake news. (Also Read | ‘Worst intelligence in history’: Piers Morgan blasts Pakistani panelist on show) PIB said that there hasn't been any attack on India’s electricity grid.

What was the fake news about Pakistani hackers

A few days ago, anchors on a Pakistani channel made claims that their hackers had taken down a part of India’s electricity grid. In a clip, a female anchor said, “Woh jo bacche lade hain, jo humare hackers lade hain. Main hairaan hoon (Those kids who fought, our hackers who fought. I’m shocked)."

A male journalist then added, “Unhone toh barbaad kar diya. Wahan ka 70% bijli nizaam hack kar liya aapne. Wahan ki jo main websites hain, woh hack kar li hain aapne. Isse zyada aap unse aur kya expect karte hain (They’ve destroyed everything. They’ve hacked 70% of their power system. They’ve hacked their main websites. What more could anyone expect from them)?"

She then added, “Hum technology mein kitne advanced hain, humein nahi pata tha (We didn’t even know how advanced we are in technology)."

PIB dismisses viral claims about hackers' attack on India's electricity grid

Similar posts also emerged. PIB Fact Check shared a few posts and called them fake. The words written on the post read, “The claim that 70% of the electricity grid of India has become dysfunctional is fake.”

The caption read, "(Police car light emojis) Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! Social media posts are asserting that a cyber attack by #Pakistan has caused 70% of India's electricity grid to become dysfunctional. #PIBFactCheck (Cross mark emoji) This claim is #FAKE #IndiaFightsPropaganda."

Internet reacts to news

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "If it was 10%, then that is a big deal." "You have to reply to that misleading tweet. So it can be reached till masses," read a tweet. A comment read, “Thank you for working hard and nonstop to make sure we are safe and not fall for false propaganda.”

“Thank you for your excellent service,” wrote another person. "PIB nowadays, lightning speed," read a comment. Another person said, "70% of the electricity is dysfunctional, yet our entire city has electricity. These handle lies too much."

India-Pakistan tensions

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed. After rising tensions, both India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire recently.