Pics of this kitty’s lavish birthday party may make you go aww

Some pet parents can go that extra mile to do something special for their furbabies. Humans of this two-year-old kitty from Bangladesh did exactly that and celebrated the feline’s birthday in the grandest way. Shared on Facebook, pictures of the kitty named Puchi’s birthday party may easily melt your heart.

“Puchi may be a cat to others, but she is a daughter for me. Here are some moments from my daughter’s birthday,” reads the caption when translated from Bengali. The pictures in the post shows Puchi dressed in an adorable dress while being photographed with her human family.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on February 13, the post has garnered over 67,000 reactions and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing at the cute kitty’s birthday special attire. While many lauded Puchi’s human parents for throwing her such a lavish birthday bash, others showered their love for all the adorable pictures of the kitty with her family.

“Puchi is so lucky to have a mom like you. May you guys be happy like this,” read a comment by a Facebook user when loosely translated from Bengali. “Happy birthday Puchi. You look really cute,” commented another. “This is the cutest post on the Internet today,” wrote a third.

“I just love her frock and her bindi,” gushed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post?