Pictures capture incredible beauty of Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district

Nature is majestic and magnificent. Time and again, images shared on social media have proved that aptly. Just like these images of Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district shared on Twitter by the state’s deputy chief minister Chowna Mein. There is a possibility that the incredible images will make you gasp in wonder.

“This picturesque place is not somewhere in Kashmir but in Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. Called Eko Dumbing by the locals, it takes 3-4 days trekking from the last motorable road near China border,” he wrote while sharing the image. He also added that the images were originally shared on Facebook by an Environmental Conservation Organization called Arunachal Wildlife Explorative (AWE).

Take a look at the pictures and prepare to get mesmerised:

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered nearly 700 likes. It has also received tons of comments. The deputy CM also shared the post on Facebook. In the caption he added that the images are captured by an individual named Obang Mibang.

“Truly amazing and incredible,” wrote a Facebook user. “Waaaooo it's so wonderful. Our earthly heaven,” commented another. “How beautiful is our own State!! heart touching picture sir,” expressed a third.

