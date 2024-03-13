PM Modi applauds YouTuber Mohit Kumar for his 'great video' of Namo Bharat Train crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway

PM Modi took to X to praise a YouTuber who posted a video of Namo Bharat Train. The clip captures the train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The image is taken from a video by YouTuber Mohit Kumar, which prompted a reaction from PM Modi. (X/@DetoxTravellerr)

YouTuber Mohit Kumar, whose X bio says he covers "infrastructure projects", tweeted the video on March 12. "Stunning View of #Namo_Bharat train crossing Eastern Peripheral Expressway," he wrote along with the clip. The video, taken from a bird's eye view, shows the train against a beautiful city landscape.

On the same day, the prime minister re-shared the video. "Great video. Your timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together," the PM wrote.

Take a look at this video of the Namo Bharat train:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral with over 1.2 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

"Wow, that looks incredible," praised an X user.

"Thank you for the kind words! It's inspiring to see the progress and collaboration shaping the future of India," added another.

"That's quite a sight," joined a third.

"Congratulations! I wish you the best. Continue your work. Enjoy the moment. Acknowledgement from the one and only is a testament," expressed a fourth.

"Have been following you for a long time on YouTube, and you completely deserve the love you're getting because of the hard work you put in," wrote a fifth.

How did the YouTuber react to PM Modi's tweet?

"I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM's tweet on my work. My deepest gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much, sir. Today is the really good day", Kumar wrote on X and wrapped up his post with a heart emoticon.

What are your thoughts on this video of the train? Did the clip leave you mesmerised?