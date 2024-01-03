'Mesmerising': PM Modi is all praise for Swati Mishra's 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan

Ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi temple on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his admiration for the devotional song 'Ram Aayenge' sung by Bhojpuri singer Swati Mishra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

While sharing the video of bhajan on his X platform, PM Modi praised the singer and said, “This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerising.”

The devotional song 'Ram Aayenge' was released by Mishra on her YouTube channel in October 2023. The song has garnered over 43 million views till now.

PM Modi is set to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm during the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

“I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion,” PM Modi had written in a post on X when he got the invitation.

Meanwhile, Ram Lalla’s idol, carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been finalised for the consecration ceremony.

In a post on X, union minitser Pralhad Joshi said, “The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. The idol of Lord Rama, carved by renowned sculptor of our country Yogiraj Arun, will be installed in Ayodhya.”

In the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the newly built Ram temple and thereafter it will be opened for devotees.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians. Additionally, several tent cities are being developed in the temple town to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.