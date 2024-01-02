Ram Rajya coming, Pran-Pratishtha, 2024 polls will be shubh', says Ayodhya temple chief priest

Ayodhya's Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that this new year will be significant as 'Ram Rajya' is coming in Ayodhya and the Lok Sabha elections will be held, and both will be “shubh” (propitious). Ayodhya: Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das(PTI)

"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming as Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," he told news agency PTI. He also quoted a couplet from Ramcharitmanas -- “Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka” (Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy.)

"Ram Rajya" is a term used to refer to an ideal governance where everyone is happy.

Das also extended his blessings and greetings on the occasion of new year 2024 and said that Ram Lalla was offered ‘Chhapan Bhog’ which had come in a specially made box bearing a design that depicted Lord Ram and the newly-bulit Janmbhoomi temple.

As per the customs, 'Bhog aarti' is performed at noon. A 'Chappan Bhog' is offered to the deity on special events like such as Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, Diwali, New Year, and Independence and Republic Day.

Das earlier took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks that he has not been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lala saying the invitations have been sent only to those who are “devotees of Lord Ram”.

"Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that the BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," Das said.

Further, the organisers on Monday began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee-- and will continue up to January 15, ahead of the mega consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians. Additionally, several tent cities are being developed in the temple town to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple town on December 30 where he inaugurated the newly developed Ayodhya railway station and the newly-bult airport, and laid foundation stone for a slew of other projects.

He will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm during the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)