PM Modi’s Lakshadweep trip prompts netizens to add it to their travel bucket list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep to inaugurate various development projects and lay the foundation stones for others. During his visit, he took time off from his busy schedule to explore the islands. He went on early morning walks on the pristine beaches and even tried snorkelling. PM Modi shared a few pictures from his Lakshadweep visit on X today, January 4. It has prompted many to add the union territory to their bucket list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a beach in Lakshadweep. (X/@narendramodi)

“Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep,” wrote PM Modi while sharing a few pics on X.

In another tweet, he shared pictures of himself at a beach in the union territory and wrote, “In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep’s tranquillity is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians.”

He also shared a few pictures of himself attempting snorkelling and described it as an ‘exhilarating experience’. “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!”

PM Modi shared these pictures a few hours ago on X. Since then, they have accumulated numerous likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to these pictures:

“Why go outside India when India has so many beautiful places already? Thank you Modi ji,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Age is just the number for our Prime Minister. At 73 tried Snorkelling. Salute, Sir. You are in a true sense India’s brand ambassador!”

“For those who want to swim and snorkel and sunbathe on a beach, Lakshadeep is a better destination for you than Maldives,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Lakshadweep is on my list.”

“Looks like a must-visit place. Thank you Modi ji,” expressed a fifth.