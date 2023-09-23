Do you see PM Modi’s face in this AI-generated picture?

Artists are increasingly using different AI-powered tools to push the boundaries of creativity and create awe-inspiring images. Madhav Kohli is one such artist who often shares mesmerising visuals on social media. One of his latest creations shows a picture of an island. However, what is interesting to see is how he blended technology with his artistic expression to create the pic in a way that it forms the outline of PM Narendra Modi’s face. What do you see in this AI-generated pic? (X/@mvdhav)

Kohli shared his creation on X with a one-line caption that reads, “Do you see him too?” The picture shows a small yet beautiful island against the backdrop of a sky filled with the rays of the setting sun. At first glance, you may miss the PM's face. However, once you look closely, you will notice it too.

Take a look at this AI-generated picture:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 2,500 views. An X user wrote “This is sick bro”, while reacting to the post. Another person asked which app was used to generate the image. To this, Kohli replied, “Stable diffusion.”

What is Stable Diffusion?

It is an AI platform where users can create descriptive images. According to the official website of the platform, users can create AI images “with shorter prompts and generate words within images.” They can also generate “stunning visuals and realistic aesthetics.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON