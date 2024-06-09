Anand Mahindra congratulates PM Modi on 3rd term, hopes the new term will prove this

PM Narendra Modi oath ceremony: Narendra Modi took his oath as the prime minister of the country for the third consecutive term. He is the first prime minister since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to take the oath for the third time consecutively. Expectedly, X is buzzing with various posts about this ceremony. Among those, a post by business tycoon Anand Mahindra has gone viral. In his share, he congratulated the prime minister and also expressed his expectations about the PM's third term. PM Narendra Modi oath ceremony: Anand Mahindra's post on PM Modi's oath has gone viral. (X/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra wrote his X post in Hindi. When translated into English, it reads, “It is a matter of pride that the world's largest democracy has held the largest elections in the history and a new government has been formed without any hindrance. Congratulations to Indian voters for exercising their important democratic right”.

“Congratulations to Narendra Modi ji on becoming the Prime Minister for the third time. Hope the new term will prove to be important for the development and prosperity of India,” he added.

The post was shared a few moments ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 1.7 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 22,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

While an X user wrote, "Well said," another another, "This is a great moment". A third joined in and posted, "Congratulations". People also reacted with either love or clapping emojis.

Though BJP missed the 272 mark needed to form a government in its own right, NDA, led by the party, secured 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.