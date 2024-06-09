Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani attend PM Modi's oath taking ceremony. Watch viral video
PM Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is seen attending the event with his youngest son Anant Ambani.
PM Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. Since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he became the first PM to be elected for a third consecutive term. The event is attended by dignitaries from not just India but worldwide. Among the guests are Mukesh Ambani, who arrived at the venue with his son Anant Amabni. A video of them arriving to attend the ceremony has also gone viral.
The video is posted on X by PTI. In addition to the Ambanis, it also features Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Both Mukesh and Anant Ambani are seen greeting and meeting people on their way to their seats.
Take a look at the video here:
Foreign heads attending PM Modi oath ceremony
Heads from neighbouring countries are attending this ceremony taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among them are President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Arrived).
Who are the ministers who have taken oath so far?
Here is a quick glance at the ministers who have joined the cabinet so far:
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Nirmala Sitharaman
S Jaishankar
Manohar Lal Khattar
HD Kumaraswamy
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Lalan Singh
Sarbananda Sonowal
Virendra Kumar
Ram Mohan Naidu
Pralhad Joshi
Jual Oram
Giriraj Singh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhupendra Yadav
In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP missed the 272 mark needed to form a government in its own right and secured 240 seats. However, the BJP-led NDA collectively obtained 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. As for the opposition INDIA bloc, they secured 234 seats.
