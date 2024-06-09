Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani attend PM Modi's oath taking ceremony. Watch viral video

PM Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term. Since former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he became the first PM to be elected for a third consecutive term. The event is attended by dignitaries from not just India but worldwide. Among the guests are Mukesh Ambani, who arrived at the venue with his son Anant Amabni. A video of them arriving to attend the ceremony has also gone viral. PM Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Mukesh Ambani is seen arriving at the venue with his son Anant Ambani.(X/@PTI_News)

The video is posted on X by PTI. In addition to the Ambanis, it also features Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Both Mukesh and Anant Ambani are seen greeting and meeting people on their way to their seats.

Foreign heads attending PM Modi oath ceremony

Heads from neighbouring countries are attending this ceremony taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among them are President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (Arrived).

Who are the ministers who have taken oath so far?

Here is a quick glance at the ministers who have joined the cabinet so far:

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Jairam Gadkari

Jagat Prakash Nadda

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nirmala Sitharaman

S Jaishankar

Manohar Lal Khattar

HD Kumaraswamy

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Lalan Singh

Sarbananda Sonowal

Virendra Kumar

Ram Mohan Naidu

Pralhad Joshi

Jual Oram

Giriraj Singh

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhupendra Yadav

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP missed the 272 mark needed to form a government in its own right and secured 240 seats. However, the BJP-led NDA collectively obtained 293 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. As for the opposition INDIA bloc, they secured 234 seats.

