Policeman spots lady selling fruits in heat, what happens next is heartening

Small deeds of kindness have a big impact on people's lives and provide people with joy. Internet users always applaud such kind deeds when a person helps another one in need. Recently, a video similar to something like that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, an elderly woman is seen selling guavas in the heat. She charges ₹20 per kg for guavas. Since two kgs of the fruit were still left, the woman was sitting and trying to sell it.`When he asks her if she'll go home if he buys everything, she says yes. Later in the video, the police officer hands her sRs 100 and asks her to return home and take rest. He doesn't buy the fruit from her. The woman bestows blessings on the cop after being very moved and delighted by his deed.

Take a look at the video here:

बुजर्ग अम्मा बेच रही थी अमरूद, तभी पहुंच गई पुलिस.. और फिर.. वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाई धूम pic.twitter.com/h3drcjlzox — Bundeli Bauchhar (@bundelibauchhar) December 5, 2022

This video was shared a few days back by @bundelibauchhar. Since being uploaded, it has been almost 18,000 times and has several comments.

A person in the Twitter comments said, "Shabash! Beautiful. Madad se madad milti hai. Well done, gentleman (Very, well done. Beautiful. By helping others, we get help in return. Well done, gentleman). A second person added, "I wish everyone start doing the same; the world would be different." A third person wrote, "Turned me emotional, my salute to the unnamed samaritan."